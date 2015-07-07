Bella Sera Chardonnay '02
Chardonnay
750 ml
BRONZE MEDAL, 2004 LOS ANGELES COUNTY FAIR WINE COMP. An almost plush wine, the easy-going '02 Bella Sera Chardonnay is certainly one of Italy's most crowd-pleasing white wines; chill and enjoy.
A good example of Pinot Grigio, the Bella Sera exhibits straightforward tart citrus flavors with a hint of caramel; a good wine with antipasto dishes.
Up-front and straightforward wild berry character, with hints of baking spices. Intense and generous, plush tannins and good ripeness. 13% ABV
Lovely aromas and floral characteristics. Very dry but the fruit flavors give the impression of sweetness, with a long flavorful finish. 12.5% ABV
Flavors of raspberry, cherry and chocolate. This enticing blend has a touch of sweetness and a well-structured, smooth and silky finish. 13.2% ABV