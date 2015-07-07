Ruskova
Russian Vodka
1.75 L
DOUBLE GOLD-SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL SPIRITS COMP. Sweet pastry dough, anise and white pepper aromas. A tasty, rather exotic vodka with a great smooth texture and distinctive spicy flavor.
