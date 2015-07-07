Kunde
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
The Kunde Estate Sauvignon Blanc is a pleasant wine; ripe fruit and easy drinking; soft, yet crisp in the finish.
SILVER MEDAL, 2010 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Deep in berry flavors stay steady and fine on the palate and in the finish.
The Kunde Estate Chardonnay is understated and fine; truly a great value Chardonnay from Sonmea; ripe fruit and light oaky notes; crisp and citrus-like flavors on the finish.