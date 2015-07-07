Kuleto
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
14.5% ABV.
The 2014 Native Son smells like the heat of summer with its sun-baked berry, toasted nut, and blackened wood aromas. It is so evocative of these warm eastern hills of the Napa Valley in summer. The mouth is super-smooth, thick and incredibly deep. A perfect summer grilling wine. A perfect winter roasting wine. A delicious wine all the way around.
Dark, dense and dripping with goodness... not for the faint of heart! Blackberry, dark chocolate, and chewy tannins give palate intensity. 14.9% ABV