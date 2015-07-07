Kuleto

Native Son Red Blend

750 ml

The 2014 Native Son smells like the heat of summer with its sun-baked berry, toasted nut, and blackened wood aromas. It is so evocative of these warm eastern hills of the Napa Valley in summer. The mouth is super-smooth, thick and incredibly deep. A perfect summer grilling wine. A perfect winter roasting wine. A delicious wine all the way around.