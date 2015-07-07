Krusovice Dark Lager
Munich Dunkel Dark Lager
16.9 oz Bottle
BTI, 2006 WORLD BEER CHAMPIONSHIPS is pleased to recogize Krsovice Dark Lager with a GOLD MEDAL!! This beer from the Czech Republic has a full, sweet caramel taste and a light hop flavor.
BTI, 2006 WORLD BEER CHAMPIONSHIPS is pleased to recogize Krsovice Dark Lager with a GOLD MEDAL!! This beer from the Czech Republic has a full, sweet caramel taste and a light hop flavor.
WORLD BEER CUP 2006 Krusovice Imerial Lager! Czech malt, natural spring water, and hops from the Zatec region are used in the production of the Imperial Lager, which has a sharp, hoppy delicate taste!