Pol Roger Blanc de Blanc 04
Brut Champagne/Sparkling
750 ml
Aged 9 years before released; vibrant yellow color; buttery rich finish and full bodied.
The nose is mineral and elegant with complex aromas of white flowers and subtle brioche overtones; excellent freshness.
Pear pastry, toasted almond, smoke and honey balanced by fresh notes of lemon peel, quince and grated ginger.