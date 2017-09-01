Eristoff Red Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
Imported from Russia. Eristoff Red is a great tasting, Sloe Berry flavored, premium Vodka based spirit. It can be enjoyed neat or with a variety of mixers.
Imported from Russia. Eristoff is a great tasting Wild Berry flavored, premium based spirit. It can be enjoyed neat or with a variety of mixers.
Triple distilled premium Vodka made from 100% pure grain and based on Prince Eristoff's original personal recipe of 1806. Exceptionally pure spirit that can be enjoyed neat or with variety of mixers.
