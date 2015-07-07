Kostritzer
Schwarzbier or Black Beer Dark Lager
5 L
Hints of espresso & chocolate permeate this Bavarian beer that's deep mahogany, slightly sweet & easy-drinking!
The aroma has a bitter chocolate and roast malt character, the flavors are smooth and soft with chocolate and coffee notes. It is not big and chewy like a stout, rather easy, light, and drinkable.
A complex, many-layered black lager beer that tastes lean and refreshing with its abundance of flavors.