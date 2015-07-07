Kona Brewing
Longboard Island Lager
6 Bottles
American Lager. A delicate and slightly spicy hop aroma with complements of a full malt body. 4.6% ABV
American Ale. A light-bodied golden ale with a tropical hop aroma and a smooth, refreshing caramel malt finish. 4.4% ABV
GOLD MEDAL 2012 NORTH AMERICAN BEER AWARDS! A smooth refreshing lager with a delicate, slightly spicy hop aroma that complements the malty body of this beer.
Sun-colored ale with a bright, citrusy flavor that comes from tropical passion fruit that is brewed into each batch.
Take a sip of this copper-colored India Pale Ale and you'll taste bold, citrusy hops with a touch of tropical mango and passion fruit, balanced by the rich caramel malts.
GOLD MEDAL 2005 LA COUNTY FAIR. Full-bodied with a soft hoppy finish; perfect beer for a Hawaiian theme party.
Contains 4 Longboard Lagers, 4 Fire Rock Pale Ales, and 4 Cast Away IPAs. Perfect party pack with a Hawaiian twist. 5.5% ABV
A deep rich purple-red, the Cono Sur Organic Pinot Noir has aromas of sweet red wild fruits and a touch of light toast; a savory wine with soft tannins the wine finishes smooth and balanced.
The Cono Sur Organic Cab Sauv-Carmernere blend has aromas of strawberries, wild berries and plums; red and black fruits combine with soft tannins and underlying toasted oak.
This blonde ale is a lighter-bodied golden ale with a tropical, hoppy aroma. The beer is smooth, refreshing and very drinkable. Flavors of bright caramel malts with a touch of fruity hops create a quenching, satisfying brew!
Crisp, refreshing blonde ale brewed with a touch of wheat malt, ginger, and fresh lemongrass. 5.8% ABV
Liquid Aloha Variety pack is a Fruit Forward Variety. This includes Wailua Wheat made with passion fruit, Magic Sands Mango Saison, & Hanalei Island Style IPA made with POG.
The Cono Sur Bicicleta Riesling is a light yellow with green tones; white flower notes on the nose with citrus fruit flavors on the palate; slight minerality that leads to a fresh acidic finish.
A deep, impressive ruby-red color that suggests concentrated grapes harvested at just the right moment. This Cabernet Sauvignon´s nose is governed by pleasant notes of plum, raspberry and sweet spices, while in the mouth, chocolate and subtle hints of vanilla can be appreciated. A very structured, balanced, long and elegant wine.
A wonderful Merlot from the Central Valley fo Chile; dark plum aromas and notes of toasted wood; good structure; and balanced acidity; great with grilled meats.
Dark ruby color; plum; red berry aromas with notes of dried herbs and minerals; ripe cherry flavors and quite juicy on the palate; good structure and balanced acidity; great with grilled meats.