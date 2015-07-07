Knee Deep
Hoptologist Imperial Double IPA
22 oz
Hoptologist is an American Double IPA that packs a punch when it comes to hops. The aroma and flavors will give you citrus and pine with a slight malt sweetness that finishes dry.
This beer is focused on the hop varietal Amarillo and clocks in at 11% ABV with exploding tropical, floral and citrus notes. If your a fan of our Simtra or Hop Shortage 3xIPA's you'll love this one.
88 PTS DRAFT MAGAZINE. Simtra Triple IPA is brewed with Citra and Simcoe hops.
IPA with tropical fruit hop flavors and aromas of Mosaic. Layers of mango, passion fruit, pine and dank. 6.5% ABV
Breaking Bud features the restrained bitterness and alcohol of a classic IPA with tropical fruit hop flavors of Mosaic. Also in the hop mix are Simcoe and CTZ, creating layers of mango, pine, and dank
The Imperial Tanilla was brewed with twice as many vanilla beans as its brother Tanilla, which compliments this wonderfully balanced, yet full bodied brew with chocolate, vanilla and espresso flavors!
A single hop, West Coast style American Pale Ale with intense hop flavor and aroma, Citra is a "citrus bomb" of grapefruit and passion fruit aroma coupled with a hint of lime flavor.