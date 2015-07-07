Klinker Brick
Rose/Blush
750 ml
A blend of Carignane, Syrah, Mourvedre, and Grenache with a brilliant salmon pink hue, this Rose reveals aromas of citrus and a hint of floral frangrance.
The Klinker Brick Farrah Syrah displays big dark fruit flavors with intriguing underlying notes of leather and pepper; a full-bodied lush wine; a good example of Lodi Syrah.
The Klinker Brick Old Vine Zinfandel is powerful on the palate, with plenty of blackberry flavors; long and roundish in the finish.
One of the great Lodi wines, the rich berried '11 Klinker Brick Old Vine Zinfandel shows power and balance; a frisky wine, with plenty of palate presence.