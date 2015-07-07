Caol Ila

12 Year Islay Single Malt Scotch

750 ml

Melt into the rich flavor of Caol Ila 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. With a subdued, citric fruitiness and a sweet start, our whisky ends with a lengthy, slightly sour finish. Consider pairing our 86 proof whisky with the provincial olive dish, tapenade, which helps bring out Caol Ila's peaty and salty notes, while the mix of capers and herbs accentuates the citrus flavors. Perfect on its own or mixed in a cocktail, our award-winning whisky is best enjoyed when served neat in a rocks glass, adding ice or a splash of water for taste. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of Caol Ila 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Caol Ila is pronounced "Cull Eela". For more than 100 years, small coal-fired "puffers" like the SS Pibroch brought barley, coal and empty casks to the distillery, returning her whisky to the mainland through the Sound of Islay. Today, Caol Ila's secret bay is only known to true Islay devotees. The barley used here is still malted locally at Port Ellen and pure spring water still rises from limestone in nearby Loch Nam Ban, then falls to the sea at Caol Ila in a clear crystal stream, just as it always has.