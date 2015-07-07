Thor's Hammer Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
SILVER MEDAL SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Produced from the purest waters and premium grains available. The water comes from a subterranean lake originating from the Ice Age.
Made from corn, this is one of the few vodkas that uses the latest technology of platinum filtration and a unique system of special birch and alder-tree charcoal filters. Platinum filtration is a state of the art process that gives this vodka a clean, balanced, and soft finish. We have obtained the perfect balance of the finest ingredients that is at the heart of this vodka’s exceptional smoothness. Khor Platinum will be appreciated by true connoisseurs and is an ideal choice for cocktails at an excellent price.
Khor Ice comes in a special frosted glass bottle that changes color when chilled to the optimal temperature of 41 °F. What makes this vodka remarkable is the mint and linden extract, a combination providing a truly fresh, icy taste. Such a combination ensures a marvelously light texture for a smooth drinking experience like no other.
