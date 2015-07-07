Kern River
Hop Nookie
22 oz
A veritable fruit cup: orange slices, pineapple, apricot, mango, melon rind, etc. After the fruit onslaught there are earthy hop undertones to experience as well. Herbal, soft pine, bark.
This non-tradtional beer is an Oatmel Stout, Milk Stout and an Imperial Stout all in one. With a complex flavors ranging from coffee to chocolate, the sweetness is complemented wich Chinook hops.
This smooth IPA has a strong malt character and a large hop profile. It is dry hopped with Simcoe and Amarillo hops to give it a truely outstanding floral aroma and cirtrus finish. 6.8% ABV