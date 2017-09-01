Eric Kent
Sonoma Coast Chardonnay
750 ml
Monterey. Aromas of honeysuckle accented by poached pear, apricot, honeydew melon and crème brûlée. 13.3% ABV
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. A wine of excellent density and style, the graceful yet penetrating '00 Steven Kent Cabernet is one of the top efforts of the vintage; great with a grilled New York cut of beef.
85-89 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Aged in oak barrels & long sea voyages releases the softness & roundness of the spirit. Enjoy!
13.5% ABV.
South Africa. Full bodied with melon and spicy baked apple aromas. Enhanced by honeycomb and caramel flavors. 14% ABV
South Africa. Aromas of spicy mulberries, plum pudding, and cherries, supported by smoky bacon nuances. 14% ABV