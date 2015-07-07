Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Lively berry pie notes are defined in wild strawberry and black cherry, with hints of vanilla. Earthy aromas of forest floor and dried leaves. 14.5% ABV.
Sonoma County mountain and hillside vineyards provide plum and black cherry flavors, and great tannins.
A wonderful Pinot Noir that hits all the classic flavors; ripe cherry and red fruits with just a hint of clove; full bodied, elegant and a long finish.
The Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Summation Red has ripe, red fruit flavors, with notes of dried herbs and sweet earth.
88 PTS ANTHONY DIAS BLUE. The '07 Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Syrah is bright with black raspberry fruit and good structure; keenly balanced.
89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '98 Kendall-Jackson Great Estates Cabernet serves up a lot of flavor, with mocha-laced currant and black cherry fruit; sweet tasting and supple.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Dense, rich and sophisticated, the '99 Kendall-Jackson Great Estates Chardonnay Sonoma Coast is tasty and generous; the wine's creaminess pairs it nice with grilled salmon.
Light bodied with flavors of lime, tangerine, and passion fruit. 13.5% ABV.
Tropical flavors such as pineapple, mango, and papaya with citrus notes. 13.5% ABV.
It's simple to undersatnd why KJ is a top selling wine, the Cab is a consistent deep, bold and well-textured red that's perfect for the novice to the most wine savvy Cab fan. BP MW
This medium bodied Sauvignon Blanc has flavors of luscious honeysuckle, ripe pear and fresh lemongrass. Hints of fresh tropical grapefruit complement the subtle mineral quality while added layers of fig and honeysuckle round out this crisp, aromatic wine.
This Cabernet has distinct flavors of blackberry, blueberry, plus both red and black currants with enticing fragrances of mocha and nutmeg. Subtle notes of chocolate and toasty vanilla add to the richness and length of this bold Cab, and are accompanied by fine grained tannins on a lengthy finish.
Ripe, crisp citrus flavors with rich aromas of tropical mango, melon, pear and juicy peach. The bright fruit flavors and layered texture contribute to this wines versatility.
California. Blended with a touch of the Rhône varietals along with Chardonnay and Albariño, adding layers of richness. 13.5% ABV
Ths delightful Rosé has crisp acidity, with light fruity and floral flavors that would please any palate!
Intricate layers of black cherry, plum, and fresh currants; soft delicate tannins on the palate with a beautiful structure; perfect to serve with grilled lamb chops
California. Captivating layers of pineapple green apple, and wildflowers. Refreshing acidity and sleek mineral notes. 13.5% ABV
California. A mosaic of French varieties with flavors of plum, red berries, pomegranate, and hints of chocolate 13.5% ABV
Plum, raspberry jam and blackberry flavors supported with solid chalky tannins. Sultry cedar and spice notes. 14.5% ABV.
Honeysuckle, ripe pear, and fresh lemon grass make up this medium-bodied Sauvignon Blanc. Hints of fresh lime, fig, and honeysuckle. 13.5% ABV.