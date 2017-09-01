Keenan
Mernet Reserve
750 ml
Our 13th consecutive vintage of "Mernet", our proprietary marriage of Merlot & Cabernet. Each blend has been half Merlot and half Cabernet, but no two wines have had the same vineyard combinations.
92 PTS ROBERT PARKER JR. The '04 Keenan Cabernet has black currants; licorice; graphite and smoky oak; full bodied and powerful; concentrated and rich; a steal for the price.
The 2012 Merlot has been aged in thirty-three percent new French and American oak barrels for eighteen months. The resulting wine shows intense aromas of black cherry, blackberry, and cassis. Complex
Keenan Mailbox Reserve Merlot offers hints of violets and a earthy spiciness in the nose; wonderful hocolaty creaminess combines with the rich dark full fruit on the palate; layers of dark red fruit; elegant texture and a extremely long finish
Freakishly good is how we have come to describe this single vineyard Cabernet Franc.