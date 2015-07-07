Kasteel
Barista Choc Quad Belgian Dark Strong Ale
750 ml
This Quad pours a chestnut brown. A warming aroma of chocolate and coffee are countered by nuanced flavors of toffee and dried fruits. The mouthfeel is rich and silky like melted chocolate.
Kasteelbier is a dark, artisanal beer, soft and mild, full and creamy. It can age for many, many years, as indicated on the bottle.