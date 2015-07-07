Kammer Kirschwasser
Brandy
750 ml
Kammer Kirschwasser is one of the finest Cherry Eau d' Vie produced. Only the finest Black Forest Cherries are used to produce this Eau d' Vie!
Taste is fresh, pure and crisp. Sweet and almost vanilla up front, with a dry, warm finish.
