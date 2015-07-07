Kai Lemongrass Vodka
Flavored Vodka
750 ml
Kai Lemongrass has a flavor synonymous with Asia, crisp and light with a bouquet of lemon and herb. Perfect chilled in a Lemongrass Martini!
Kai Lemongrass has a flavor synonymous with Asia, crisp and light with a bouquet of lemon and herb. Perfect chilled in a Lemongrass Martini!
Kai Coconut Pandan Vodka is distilled from rice. Kai blends creamy sweetness from coconut and hints of vanilla derived from Pandan. Delicious chilled.
Kai Vodka has a bright and complex aroma with hints of sweet spice, vanilla, and tropical fragrances. Kai's unique character preserves the natural essence of Yellow Blossom Rice.
Dark brown, spiced-flavored rum distilled from molasses. Aged three years in used whisky and bourbon barrels.
Premium Soju. Hand crafted, all natural 100% polished rice. The internationally acclaimed drink of Japanese royalty is now available in America.