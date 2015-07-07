Kaiken
Ultra Malbec
750 ml
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '10 Kaiken Ultra Malbec shows nice flowery & mineral notes on the nose, with lots of blueberry & boysenberry fruit on the palate; tannins are soft; great structure & power.
Fresh fruit aromas of strawberries and cherries nicely supplemented by spicy and floral notes. In the palate, this wines reveals an extraordinary freshness and soft tannins.