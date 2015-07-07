Kahlúa
Rum & Coffee Liqueur
1.75 L
93 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Very deep blackish-mahogany hue; intense coconut, coffee, and chocolate aromas; a viscous, spirity attack leads to a full-bodied palate with marked sweetness.
93 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Very deep blackish-mahogany hue; intense coconut, coffee, and chocolate aromas; a viscous, spirity attack leads to a full-bodied palate with marked sweetness.
Kahlua brings you a holiday limited edition: Gingerbread. Luxuriously balanced with Gingerbread and dark chocolate, blended with Original Kahlua. Serve on the rocks or with hot chocolate!
Product of Mexico. A coffee-flavored rum-based liqueur. 20% ABV
The decadent and smooth notes of salted caramel balance perfectly with the taste of Kahlua, allowing for a sweet indulgence that is reminiscent of simple pleasures and good times.
Silky smooth chocolate combines with a kick of hot chili for a surprising twist that is bold, different and unexpected.
Kahlua's newest addition just in time for the holidays; Pumpkin Spice! Enjoy over ice or mix with your favorite vodka for a full flavored martini.
Glently roasted Hazelnut flavor enhances Kahlua's unique taste profile. The warm, toasted flavor delivers an indulgent edge when mixed as a White Russian or served straight on the rocks.
Kahlua Midnight Coffee Liqueur is a delicious mix of rum and black coffee. It is lighter in color and less sweet than original Kahlua Liqueur. At 70 proof Kahlua Midnight can be serves straight.
Enjoy the unique taste of Kahlua layered with dark chocolate made from the finest cocoa beans. Kahlua Mocha blends 100% Arabica coffee, natural vanilla and real dark chocolate.
Perfectly blended vanilla marries with the Kahlua taste experience to deliver a perfectly fresh spin on a timeless product. Perfect for a White Russian or straight on the rocks.
93 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Very deep blackish-mahogany hue; intense coconut, coffee, and chocolate aromas; a viscous, spirity attack leads to a full-bodied palate with marked sweetness.
93 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Very deep blackish-mahogany hue; intense coconut, coffee, and chocolate aromas; a viscous, spirity attack leads to a full-bodied palate with marked sweetness.
Inspired by Café de Olla, which blends coffee, cinnamon, brown sugar, Kahla pays tribute to their rich heritage. 20% ABV