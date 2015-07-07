Justin
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
A mix of dark fruits, cherries, currants, cinnamon and cocoa. Long and crisp finish with a hint of mineral, cherries, and florals; soft tannins 14.5% ABV
A mix of dark fruits, cherries, currants, cinnamon and cocoa. Long and crisp finish with a hint of mineral, cherries, and florals; soft tannins 14.5% ABV
The Justin Sauvignon Blanc is bright and crisp on the palate; fresh and zesty; crisp aftertaste.
Deep ruby to purple color; bright aromas of boysenberry and vanilla; full bodied with layers of spice, leather and blackberry; beautiful structure with a balanced finish
Bright, dark purple color; youthful aromas of crushed fruits, savory herbs and cedar; full bodied; layers of plum, black cherry and sweet spice on the palate.
Great fruit character that is elegant and balanced on the palate, continuing the winemaking tradition started 25 years ago.
Semi-sweet with fine candied, jammy flavors. The finish is smooth and sweet. A great Madeira at an incredible value!
Straw in color and soft as rainwater. Tangy and fine aromas, exhibits a slight sweetness with a dry finish.