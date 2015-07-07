Joseph Phelps
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Flavors of bing cherry, licorice, blueberry and blackberry. Silky smooth with great depth and personality. Supple tannins and a lingering finish. 14.5% ABV
Flavors of bing cherry, licorice, blueberry and blackberry. Silky smooth with great depth and personality. Supple tannins and a lingering finish. 14.5% ABV
90-93 PTS ROBERT PARKER. The '11 Insignia offer deep ruby to purple color; sweet aromas of black currants, tobacco and licorice; full bodied, and suprisingly intense in the finish.