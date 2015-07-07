Joseph Carr
Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Toffee, cherry, fig and chocolate in the nose. Medium-bodied, the wine has a palate of raspberry, cherry and candied violets.
Toffee, cherry, fig and chocolate in the nose. Medium-bodied, the wine has a palate of raspberry, cherry and candied violets.
The Joseph Carr Merlot has blueberry, cherry, cedar, tobacco, violets, and chocolate on the nose with black cherry and layers of chocolate vanilla on the palate; cedar and cherry on the finish.
The Joseph Carr Chardonnay has aromas of wet stone, apricot, strawberry, vanilla and peach; bright citrus and apricot on the palate with hints of vanilla and lemon.