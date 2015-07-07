Jose Cuervo
Especial Silver Tequila
750 ml
Clean, clear and colorless with notes and aromas of agave. Fresh and clean with a warm, smooth finish. 80 Proof.
Clean, clear and colorless with notes and aromas of agave. Fresh and clean with a warm, smooth finish. 80 Proof.
Product of Mexico. A double distilled blend of reposado and young tequilas. 80 Proof
A zesty lime mix perfect essential for the perfect Margarita. Non-Alcoholic.
Rested in oak barrels six months to achieve a smooth, refined taste. 80 Proof
A zesty lime mix perfect essential for the perfect Margarita. Non-Alcoholic.
Product of Mexico. A double distilled blend of reposado and young tequilas. 80 Proof
Original premium margarita salt with sombrero lid for juicing and rimming glasses.
Delicious and refreshing and now with the same calories as a glass of wine. Why not enjoy margaritas more often?
Product of Mexico. A sweet agave and spice aroma with essence of cognac, nutmeg, vanilla and cocoa. 80 Proof
We’ve taken the traditional English Style and created our own fuller flavored IPA with bright citrus aromas and a bold hop finish. With hoppy, bold, and smooth flavor, Goose IPA is the perfect beer for hopheads and discovery drinkers alike.
Juliet is fermented with wild yeasts and aged in wine barrels with blackberries, Juliet is a Tart, fruity, complex ale. Notes of wood, tannin, dark fruit and spice.
A warm, rich, velvety red wine made from mature grapes in Sicily. A full yet elegant sweet red, this wine pairs with BBQ and rich salads.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine mix of ripe fruit and sweet oak, the '08 Goose Ridge Red Wine show just how well winemakers can fashion their wines; well balanced on all fronts.
This extraordinary vodka is made from the best ingredients from France, soft winter wheat and Gensac spring water. GREY GOOSE® is the result of an absolute determination to create a French vodka unlike any other. Expressed in each GREY GOOSE bottle is the essence of the finest ingredients from France; soft winter wheat from in and around Picardy plus pure spring water from Gensac in the Cognac region, nurtured and captured from field to bottle in an exclusive process designed and controlled by the extraordinary skills and commitment of our Cellar Master François Thibault
This extraordinary vodka is made from the best ingredients from France, soft winter wheat and Gensac spring water. GREY GOOSE® is the result of an absolute determination to create a French vodka unlike any other. Expressed in each GREY GOOSE bottle is the essence of the finest ingredients from France; soft winter wheat from in and around Picardy plus pure spring water from Gensac in the Cognac region, nurtured and captured from field to bottle in an exclusive process designed and controlled by the extraordinary skills and commitment of our Cellar Master François Thibault
This extraordinary vodka is made from the best ingredients from France, soft winter wheat and Gensac spring water. GREY GOOSE® is the result of an absolute determination to create a French vodka unlike any other. Expressed in each GREY GOOSE bottle is the essence of the finest ingredients from France; soft winter wheat from in and around Picardy plus pure spring water from Gensac in the Cognac region, nurtured and captured from field to bottle in an exclusive process designed and controlled by the extraordinary skills and commitment of our Cellar Master François Thibault
Crisp, fresh lime, grapefruit and cut grass aromas and flavors with lively acidity and a refreshing finish.
Distilled from a selection of choice grains, blended with a distillate of fresh lemons and water that is naturally filtered through champagne limestone; very refreshing!
90-95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The great taste of Grey Goose, now infused with the sweetness of fresh oranges. Twice voted the #1 vodka in the world.
Distilled from a selection of choice grains, blended with a distillate of fresh lemons and water that is naturally filtered through champagne limestone; very refreshing!
The great taste of Grey Goose vodka delicately flavored with a tast of French vanilla.
90-95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The great taste of Grey Goose vodka infused with the sweetness of fresh oranges. Twice voted the number one vodka in the world.
Basically everything from France is super-fancy, and Grey Goose is no different. Distilled with crisp water from the Cognac region of France Grey Goose Vodka is crafted with only the finest French ingredients, and the unique once distilled production process is designed to bring out the superior characteristics. A classic in any bar — enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or with a mixer.
The 3 Blind Moose Cabernet is a good, medium bodied; round and easy on the palate; lively and bright in the aftertaste.
Aromas of fresh raspberries and bright jammy fruit flavors. Crisp and refreshing body. 8.7% ABV
Clean, clear and colorless with notes and aromas of agave. Fresh and clean with a warm, smooth finish. 80 Proof.
A true silver tequila, Cuervo® Silver is the epitome of smooth. The master distillers at La Rojeña crafted this unique and balanced blend to bring out tones of agave, caramel, and fresh herbs in its flavor profile.
Now's your chance to party like a Rolling Stone. Get your limited edition bottle and taste the glitz, glam and controversy that made the 72' tour the benchmark of an era and cemented the Stones as the world's greatest band. The Rollings Stones and Cuervo - two rock n' roll legends, one bold new bottle.
A limited edition of arguably one of the worlds most popular tequilas. This ones a keeper. Share with the ones who can appreciate the specialness of this.
Rested in oak barrels for six months to mature its flavor, Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado is reputedly the first tequila created by the Cuervo family in 1795. Poured into a glass, the straw gold tequila releases a light bouquet of cooked agave, light oak, vanilla and pepper. This tequila has a medium bodied mouthfeel, and flavors of roasted agave, pineapple, oak and white pepper.
Jose Cuervo Authentic Wildberry light, from #1 tequila brand in the world, has the same great taste as regular margarita. Now with the same calories as a glass of wine.
Versatile silver tequila with light herbal aromas. Peppery on the palate and a smooth, mellow finish. 40% ABV
Deep amber hue. Toasted oak, cinnamon, red apple, cocoa, coffee aromas. Sweet, toasted oak taste with, subtle agave notes. 40% ABV
A Goose Island Variety Pack including 3 each of Goose IPA, Redub Amber, Coywolf and 6 cans of Parka Porter
This stout is made with a different coffee from our friends at Intelligentsia Coffee each year. With the change in coffee comes a change in the flavor profile, making each release truly unique.
A Belgian-style Wild Ale aged in wine barrels with whole peaches. Bright, effervescent fruit notes with a soft, hazy body finishing tart and sweet with the pleasant character of ripe, juicy peaches.
Bourbon County release is full of the dark, spicy, and pleasantly sweet flavors of mulberries, marionberries, and boysenberries. This trio of fruit rounds out the spice and heat of the rye whiskey.
Bright citrus flavors delivered in a pale dry body with a touch of caramel malt for balance. This session ale is easy drinking and endlessly refreshing.
This extraordinary vodka is made from the best ingredients from France, soft winter wheat and Gensac spring water. GREY GOOSE® is the result of an absolute determination to create a French vodka unlike any other. Expressed in each GREY GOOSE bottle is the essence of the finest ingredients from France; soft winter wheat from in and around Picardy plus pure spring water from Gensac in the Cognac region, nurtured and captured from field to bottle in an exclusive process designed and controlled by the extraordinary skills and commitment of our Cellar Master François Thibault
This extraordinary vodka is made from the best ingredients from France, soft winter wheat and Gensac spring water. GREY GOOSE® is the result of an absolute determination to create a French vodka unlike any other. Expressed in each GREY GOOSE bottle is the essence of the finest ingredients from France; soft winter wheat from in and around Picardy plus pure spring water from Gensac in the Cognac region, nurtured and captured from field to bottle in an exclusive process designed and controlled by the extraordinary skills and commitment of our Cellar Master François Thibault
In the fine epicurean tradition of France, the essence of ripe black cherries are artistically blended with the world's finest vodka to create Grey Goose Cherry Noir.
In the fine epicurean tradition of France, essence of Anjou pears is artistically blended with the world's finest vodka to create La Poire; light, smooth taste and abundant sweet aroma of fresh pears.
Distilled from a selection of choice grains, blended with a distillate of fresh lemons and water that is naturally filtered through champagne limestone; very refreshing!
Has a rich character and complex nose, with hints of white fruit blossom, and wild honey, followed by a long, lingering finish. 80 Proof
The 3 Blind Moose Chardonnay is ripe and easy on the palate with a pleasant touch on the palate; easy in the finish.