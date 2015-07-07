Johnny Love Apple Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
Enter the garden of earthly delights, with Johnny Love Apple, the ultimate temptation! Who can resist a crisp, tart delicious apple? One taste and you'll want to stay in the garden.
Enter the garden of earthly delights, with Johnny Love Apple, the ultimate temptation! Who can resist a crisp, tart delicious apple? One taste and you'll want to stay in the garden.
Let Johnny Love Aloha take you to a tropical paradise with a sensational pineapple, coconut and citrus flavored cocktail. Are you sunburned yet?
Johnny Love conjures up paradise in this perfect tropical libation, transporting you to fragrant orchards and warm tropical evenings. Peel away your inhibitions and go native with Johnny Love.