Johnny Drum
Private Stock Bourbon
750 ml
Containing only the finest natural ingredients and aged to the peak of maturity. Yielding a bouquet, character and taste found only in this Bourbon. Smooth vanilla flavor with some smokiness.
Containing only the finest natural ingredients and aged to the peak of maturity. Yielding a bouquet, character and taste found only in this Bourbon. Smooth vanilla flavor with some smokiness.
Johnny Drum is produced in limited quantities to insure the finest quality possible using the old family tradition. Smooth, smoky flavor with some smokiness, well-balanced. Bourbon par excellence.