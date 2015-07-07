Jekel Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir
750 ml
GOLD MEDAL, 2012 SAN DIEGO INT'L WINE COMP. Dances on the palate with a light and well-balanced style. Tart fruit in the finish.
The Jekel Vyds Riesling has fresh, floral, ripe citrus aromas and flavors. Medium bodied and easy on the palate.
The Jekel Chardonnay is lively and fresh. Shows pleasing textures on the palate with a well-balanced effort.