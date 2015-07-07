Château des Jacques
Moulin-à-Vent
750 ml
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A blacked-fruited Beaujolais, the '01 Louis Jadot Ch des Jacques is a mature Moulin-a-Vent with complex flavors; creamy and fascinating to enjoy a cru Beaujolais of this maturity.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A blacked-fruited Beaujolais, the '01 Louis Jadot Ch des Jacques is a mature Moulin-a-Vent with complex flavors; creamy and fascinating to enjoy a cru Beaujolais of this maturity.
Silky smooth with an amber hue. Deep golden reflections, intense floral nose that reveals notes of vine flowers and vanilla undertones on the palate. Notes of gingerbread and honey finish.