Jackhammer
Chardonnay
750 ml
Sourced from cool Central Coast sites, this refreshing unoaked Chardonnay exhibits ripe pear, apple, and tropical citrus aromas and flavors, with delicate floral highlights and mineral undertones.
Pleasing aromas of red berry pie, black cherries and complimentary oak. Medium weight flavors of dark cherries and a hint of oak spice, finishing with a cherry and raspberry laden hi note.