Jean-Luc Colombo Les Abeilles Rouge
Cotes-du-Rhone
750 ml
86 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Jean-Luc Colombo Les Abeilles Rouge is creamy & forward, with pretty plum, red cherry & floral notes backed by a stylish finish. Grenache, Syrah, and Mouvedre.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A pleasing wine with appealing peach fuzz aromas, the lively '07 Dom Jean Bousquet Chardonnay dances on the palate with a shading of earth and core fruit flavors.
FIVE STAR DIAMOND AWARD WINNER. Jean Marc vodka is produced from four varietals of French wheat and then distilled nine times in traditional French copper Cognac stills.
France. Flavors of peach, apple and toast. Honeysuckle tickles the nose. Bountiful, layered red fruit infused mouth.12% ABV
France. Bright and fruity on the nose. Explosion of fine bubbles followed by a smooth, fruity finish. 11.5% ABV
Good pleasant taste with hints of dried apricots, Moroccan figs and roasted almond. The finish has rich vanilla and oak flavors.
90 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '06 Bousquet Malbec Reserva (organic grapes) has an enticing nose of cedar, leather, pencil lead, and black cherry; palate has mineral, blackberry.
The Norma Jean Merlot is ripe, soft, and appealing; a fine alluring package that makes a great gift item.
Californian. With aromas of red-cherry, strawberry, and black tea mix to make a juicy palate in which the fruit flavors mix with allspice. 14.7% ABV
Inviting aromas of blackberry and spice followed by flavors of juicy fruit, sweet oak spice, and notes of mocha. This well-structured, blended wine has a pleasing, lingering finish.
The Ch St Jean Cabernet has red fruit and dried herbs in its aromas and flavors; medium bodied; soft tannins in the finish.
Californian. Fills your mouth with hints of oak and spice, with a rich nose of pepper. 14.2% ABV
Light with notes of watermelon, nicely balanced and very easy to drink. Serve well chilled on warm days.
The Sauvion Sancerre is a grassy, medium bodied white wine with a finely-tuned, crisp aftertaste.
Very elegant wine with notes of pineapple, hazel nuts, lime-blossom. Rich, mellow, easy drinking wine with a persisting finish of pineapple notes. Enjoy on its own, or with seafood, fish dishes, white meats, and fruit desserts.
Delicate, abundant bubbles define this blend. Bright and fruity on the nose, this wine exudes aromas or apples, apricots and a hint of honey. The palate holds an explosion of fine bubbles followed by a smooth, fruity finish.
Offers smooth red berry and plum flavors with gobs of fresh, juicy fruit and soft tannins adding structure. 15.5% ABV.
A big and chewy Cabernet, with black fruit kirsch aromas and flavors; on the brawny side, this is a good match for BBQ meats.
Californian. Inviting aromas of boysenberries, black cherry, and clove, dance with flavors of fresh berry and baking spice. 14.2% ABV
Pleasing aromas and flavors of fresh watermelon, citrus, raspberry, birght cherry and rose petal. 12.8% ABV
California. Bright and fragrant nose of lemon citrus, fresh peach, and fig fruit with subtle orange blossom notes. Vibrant and flavorful palate.
92 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. Black cherries, currants and cigar notes. Full-bodied and rich. Light tannins and well textured.
Ch St Jean Sonoma County Cabernet shows red fruit flavors; smooth and layered on the palate; light tannins; tart fruit finish.
Ch St Jean Fume exhibits bright citrus and herbs; medium bodied and delicately textured on the palate; crisp and easy in the finish.
The Ch St Jean Robert Young Chardonnay offer a complex mix of r ipe core fruit and sweet oak; layered and textured on the palate; lush in the flavors.
California. Aromas of fresh lemon and melon. Crisp palate with flavors of citrus, kiwi and notes of orange blossom.13.5 % ABV
Sonoma County. Stone and tropical fruit notes with a well balanced and elegant finish. 13.4% ABV