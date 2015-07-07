J.W. Morris
Merlot
750 ml
Fruit forward with rich berry aromas rounded out with notes of mocha and vanilla bean. Flavors of cherry, currant and velvety tannins follow. 13% ABV
Fruit forward with rich berry aromas rounded out with notes of mocha and vanilla bean. Flavors of cherry, currant and velvety tannins follow. 13% ABV
Flavors of black currant with a hint of vanilla and just enough spicy oak leaving a warm, interesting, medium length. 13.0% ABV
Very fruit-forward with notes of blackberry and smoky aromas. Intense berry flavors on the palate but balanced with vanilla and spice. 13% ABV