J.W. Macy
Original Cheddar Sticks
4 oz
A great snack with wine or enjoy with your favorite craft brew. Three cheesy, delicious flavors!
Looking for the perfect party hors d'oeuvre? Or a nutritious, quick and easy appitizer to complement a light meal? Award-winning, all natural, twice baked sourdough CheeseSticks add flavor to your day
Imagine mounds of shredded Parmesan cheese layered between multiple sheets of fresh sourdough and unsalted creamery butter then cut into strips twisted into shape and baked to crunchy perfection!