J.McClelland Selection
Charbono
750 ml
California. Robust and full bodied with ripe flavors of blueberries, blackberries, plums, and exotic spices. 14% ABV
California. Robust and full bodied with ripe flavors of blueberries, blackberries, plums, and exotic spices. 14% ABV
Bronze, ripe barley color. Medium weight. Butterscotch, peach, green banana and white chocolate nose. It's zesty and sophisticated. A great early evening dram, lots of Speyside stylish swagger.
Ripe summer barley color, light, fresh and very smooth body. Nose is fruity and slightly flowery, with oak and caramel, and just a hint of buttered toast. Good example of unpeated malt.
Warm honey color wiht a fine and robust body. The palate has strong Islay character. The sea tang and peaty taste is very dominant, however on the front palate the malty vanilla flavor brings balance.
Light gold color with a mediuum and rounded body. Chewy well balanced taste with the malt more evident on the palate. The peaty character is contained more on the finish. Very smooth mouth filling.