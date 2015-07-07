J Lohr
Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
High-toned Paso Robles Cabernet with a lovely bouquet of toasted pastry and vanilla. 13.8% ABV.
SILVER MEDAL, 2014 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. excellent power and flavors on the palate with fruit and sweet oak flavors.
California. Soft ripe pear, tangelo citrus and vanilla toastiness with a silky balance of fresh fruit. 13.6% ABV
14.9% ABV.
The aromas are vibrant ruby grapefruit, passion fruit, fresh fig and gooseberry, with palate cleansing minerality and crisp acidity. 13.61%
The J Lohr Merlot is a balanced red, with bright, fruit-forward flavors; smooth, with soft tannins on the palate; juicy finish, with a woodsy note.
The J Lohr Valdiguie is a fun and easy red to enjoy; yes, this wine is serious; has ripe fruit, a light floral note and a juicy finish.
GOLD MEDAL, 94 PTS, CA ST FAIR. Aromas of pomegranate, black tea & blueberry. Notes of vanilla & a lean tannin structure.
Aromas of apple, apricot and lavender. Refreshing acidity with a slight spritz. 13.05% ABV
HIGHLY RECOMMENDED, CAL GRAPEVINE. The '07 J Lohr Arroyo Vista Chard combines intense nutty, buttery aromas with crisp, green apple and tropical fruit flavors with hints of cinnamon and vanilla.