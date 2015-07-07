Irony
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Monterey. Elegant aromas of black cherry, sweet plum, cocoa and violet. 13.5% ABV
California. Aromas of citrus, honey, pineapple and graham cracker. Flavors of apple, lemon-lime and oak. Long finish. 13.5% ABV
The palate is rich and full with concentrated layers of ripe plum, blackberry and black pepper which lead to a long, elegant finish. 14.5% ABV
Single-hop Nelson pale. Very light in color due to the use of almost exclusively Pilsner malt, intense grapefruit and hints of pineapple and mango make it surprisingly big on flavor with a dry finish.
Iron City has been the signature beer of Pittsburgh since 1861. Once delivered to Pittsburgh's neighborhoods by horses, you can enjoy one of Pittsburgh's oldest traditions.
Offering ripe Gala Apple aromas with hints of citrus and minerals; medium-bodied style with lots of fresh fruit flavors; outstanding purity and good length.
The Irony Small Lot Reserve Cabernet is full of savory, black fruit flavors; medium bodied; moderate tannins in the finish.
This IPA is brewed with Galaxy hops from Australia and Citra hops from Washington, giving it strong citrus and fruit flavors and aromas with hints of mango, passion fruit, and tangerine.
Created by the brewery's founder, Quilter's Irish Death is what we call a dark, smooth ale. Any attempt at classifying it just ends up sending beer geeks into a style guidelines diatribe.
Renegade Blonde has a crisp, malty flavor with a refreshingly bitter finish, not unlike a lager. With age, it develops a mild, fruity character, like an ale.
Brewed with Galaxy hops from Australia and Citra hops from Washington. Strong citrus and fruit flavor and aroma. Hints of mango, passion fruit, and tangerine.
Iron Fist Hired Hand Saison perfectly blends malty and sour notes, with a refreshing dry finish. Enjoy by laborers and leaders alike.
SILVER MEDAL, GREAT AMERICAN BEER FESTIVAL. Unlike other light beers that only add water, this is a beer that is actually brewed to be light from start to finish.
Rich chocolate, caramel, and plum notes gives this Belgian style Dubbel a California twist. 8.1% ABV