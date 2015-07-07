Ironstone
Symphony
750 ml
GOLD MEDAL SF CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Floral and beautifully stylish, the fresh and aromatic Obsession is a sweet and delicious Symphony, a varietal cross between Muscat of Alexandria and Grenache Gris.
Expressive aromas of bright red berry fruits mixed with a light spice and a hint of tobacco lead to flavors of red cherry and raspberry with vanilla-oak undertones.
85 PTS WILFRED WONG. Not complicated, just a good wine, the easy-to-like '05 Ironstone Chardonnay pulls no punches and doesn't get too fancy; it does provide fine accuracy of the varietal.
Aromas of clove, nutmeg, chocolate, and vanilla give way to flavors of blueberries, plum, chocolate and mint that swirl deliciously. 14.5% ABV
87 PTS WINEQUEST. Solid core of red tree fruits with a touch of oak and some ripe, fine tannins usually associated with more expensive Cabs. A superb value that over delivers.