Ironfire Collateral Damage Imperial Porter
Robust Porter
22 oz
This fierce imperial porter is packed full of rich flavors of chocolate, biscuit and caramel. We then age this monster in freshly emptied bourbon barrels for a minimum of one year.
Six killer Stout is not for the faint of heart. Six malts, six hop varieties, six ingredients. Brewed in the style of a traditional stout with 100 percent Arabica Hazelnut coffee beans.
With it's pungent hop flavor, 51/50 IPA is not looking for a "balanced" beer. Classic style IPA with minimal malt flavor so the hops shine through.
Aged for 3 months in whiskey barrels. Brewed in the style of a "West Coast" Imperial Red Ale red ale. Upon first sip, this beer showcases a delicious malt bill worthy of any red ale. A face melting 120 IBU's quickly follows, however this extreme bitterness only compliments the bold and unique flavor packed into this outcast of an ale.
A well-balanced coffee stout aged in bourbon and rye whiskey barrels for a minimum of six months. Then, all the barrels are blended to attain a highly complex yet extremely drinkable barrel aged beer. The sweetness of the bourbon barrels is matched perfectly by the dryness of the rye. The coffee adds that extra kick.