Iron Horse Sparkling Wedding Cuvee
Brut Champagne/Sparkling
750 ml
Offering ripe Gala Apple aromas with hints of citrus and minerals; medium-bodied style with lots of fresh fruit flavors; outstanding purity and good length.
