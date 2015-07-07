Iron City
Premium Lager
6 Bottles
Iron City has been the signature beer of Pittsburgh since 1861. Once delivered to Pittsburgh's neighborhoods by horses, you can enjoy one of Pittsburgh's oldest traditions.
SILVER MEDAL, GREAT AMERICAN BEER FESTIVAL. Unlike other light beers that only add water, this is a beer that is actually brewed to be light from start to finish.