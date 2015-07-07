Irish Mist
Irish Whiskey
750 ml
Irish Mist, Classic Blend Irish whiskey is bright amber in color with a deep palate of warm honey and a smooth, mellow finish. A blend of four year old whiskies, tripled distilled.
Irish Mist, Classic Blend Irish whiskey is bright amber in color with a deep palate of warm honey and a smooth, mellow finish. A blend of four year old whiskies, tripled distilled.
Irish Manor is distilled to perfection, extremely soft and satisfying. It is tripled distilled from the finest grains in Ireland. It is ideal served over the rocks or in an Irish Coffee.
Ireland. Inviting nose with vanilla and spice and sweet notes of rum. Sweet and spicy finish. 80 Proof
SILVER MEDAL 86 PTS, HIGHLY RECOMMENDED BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Rich and fill flavored with hints of mocha, butter, and sweet cream. Perfect straight, over ice, or in a mixed cocktail.
SILVER MEDAL 86 PTS, HIGHLY RECOMMENDED BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Rich and fill flavored with hints of mocha, butter, and sweet cream. Perfect straight, over ice, or in a mixed cocktail.
This is the only authentic Irish liqueur. A unique blend of heather & clover honey takes you away to a cool, Irish 'morn on the green!
Italy. Enticing aromas of citrus, acacia flowers, tangerine, and a hint of almond. 12.5% ABV
Enticing aromas of ripe black berries and red forest fruits, followed by firm yet fine-grained tannins on the palate. 12.5% ABV.
The Kris Pinot Nero is a light to medium bodied red with fine elegance and style; soft tannins make it very drinkable upon release.
Fris lime vodka has a crisp fresh taste of lime that is perfect in Vodka Tonics or Bloody Mary's.
89 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Pure, natural Scandinavian water from artesian wells & 100% whole grains make the difference. Serve it straight from the freezer, the colder the better!
Beautifully balanced and light bodied Pinot Noir with red fruit flavors.