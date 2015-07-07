Hook's
Carribean Spiced Rum
750 ml
Aromas of cinnamon, clove, and vanilla. Amber in color and a great mixer. 40%ABV
The Hook & Ladder Chardonnay is ripe, round, and rich on the palate; finishes very well on the palate.
Medium-dry with crisp fruit flavors. The aromas of apple and pear are balanced with a bouquet of toasty yeast notes and floral nuances.
Semi-dry, with crisp fruit flavors, complexity, and a long, smooth finish. The aromas of apple and pear are balanced with a bouquet of toasty yeast notes and floral nuances.
An ideal balance of sugar and crisp fruit flavors!
82 PTS BEVERAGE TASTING INSTITUTE The Cook's Spumante is green-straw cast, medium bodied, and offers high acidity with (flavors of) lime, minerals, tropical fruits; aromatic and forward moscato.
Very crisp and refreshing in an unusual, lightly herbal style.
Gold Medal, 2007 Riverside Int'l Wine Comp. Simply outdoes most of the state in producing this powerful and rich wine.
Decadent dark fruit elements, including blackberry, plum and currant, create a robust, and well layered blend. 14.5% ABV