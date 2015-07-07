Sinfire
Cinnamon Whisky
750 ml
The Cinnamon Whiskey combines the smooth, rich notes of a good, balanced whisky and warm, spicy-sweet cinnamon flavors.
The Hook & Ladder Chardonnay is ripe, round, and rich on the palate; finishes very well on the palate.
SILVER MEDAL, 2010 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONILCE WINE COMP. Lots to like here, the stylish yet penetrating '07 Hook & Ladder Pinot Noir satisfies the palate with delicious, ripe strawberry flavors.
Aromas of cinnamon, clove, and vanilla. Amber in color and a great mixer. 40%ABV
91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Van Hoo is a premium 100% grain, handcrafted vodka from Belgium. Quadruple distilled and charcoal filtered, moderately full bodied and richy textured.
A uinique chocolate soda that is 99% fat free!
Open your favorite wine with style with this Good Cook red waiters corkscrew.
Sunflower, flax and sesame seed come together for a decadent crunch.
Cane sugar blesses the natural nuttiness of sweet potato.
Big and bold with mulberry, blackberry, dark chocolate, smoked meat flavors with a rich medley of mint, licorice, and clove. Ripe and smooth 13.5% ABV
Showcases a burnished gold hue, smoky aroma with sweet and savory flavors. Sit back and enjoy our interpretation of traditional American whisky with just enough cherry wood smoked malt for personality
Using only ingredients grown in the Golden State. A large portion of wheat mixed with corn and malted barley, this smooth, warming bourbon sips easily neat or blend into your favorite cocktails.
California. Full-bodied with a big flavor profile of black fruit and dark chocolate. 13% ABV
Decadent dark fruit elements, including blackberry, plum and currant, create a robust, and well layered blend. 14.5% ABV
Gold Medal, 2007 Riverside Int'l Wine Comp. Simply outdoes most of the state in producing this powerful and rich wine.
Lively, vibrant chocolate and red currant nose. Medium bodied, moderate tannin, feel the heat in this one. It's all about the fruit on the palate. Easy to drink with or without food.
Small batch distilled and hand crafted, Good Morning Glory Grog is sweetened by Blue Agave nectar, with hints of caramel, vanilla, and buttered rum. With one sip, you’ll be saying goodbye Spiced Rum, hello Good Morning Glory for all your mixed drink needs.
Use sharp point to pierce food. Washable or disposable. Soak skewers in water to prevent burning.
California. Aromas of chocolate and dried currant with a lush, tangy sour cherry and honey roasted nut flavor. 13.5% ABV
Layered with notes of butterscotch, caramel and hints of cinnamon. The rum mingles with used bourbon barrels for a minimum of 7 mos. then transferred to Cabernet barrels, adding a deep complexity.