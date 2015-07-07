High Water
Ramble on Rosé
16.9 oz Bottle
American Sour brewed with rose hips, rose petals, pink peppercorns and blueberries. Brilliantly pink beer with a slight tartness. Initial Brett fermentation and then aged in oak for 12 months.
Sour Ale with grapefuit, pear and lychee aged in oak barrels for over a year.
Campfire Stout evokes fond memories of wilderness and camping adventures. Notes of chocolate and graham cracker topped with a hint of marshmallow will leave you wanting s'more.
Layers of Hoppy Aroma unfold in this Big, Big, Imerial IPA. For those who like to go Big or go Home. 9.5% ABV