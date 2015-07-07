Hess Select
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
California. Ripe plum and raspberry with flavors of caramel and tobacco. 13.9% ABV
Shows real character in the ripe citrus, melon and lemongrass flavors, dryness and crisp acidity. 13.5% ABV
Monterey. Aromas of green apple, lime and pineapple with touches of nougat and caramel. 13.4% ABV
If you like big Cabernets, you will love this wine; ripe black fruit with loads of tannins; slightly closed now; should develop well; on the palate there's a core of sweet blackberry and cherry fruit.
92 PTS WINE & SPIRITS. Rustic in the best sense, this has the deep, resinous herb scent that's made Mendocino so famous. The tannins lend grit to the palate along with layers of flavor.
Soft and gentle, the polished '98 Hess Select Merlot is a fine example of this varietal; this is a great starter wine for those desiring to try their first red wine with a fine meal; a delicious wine!
"2013 VINTAGE ONLY; DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL, SF CHRONICLE WC" Grown on our Veeder Hills Vineyard, the traditional red fruit aromas and flavors of the dominant Cabernet Sauvignon are led by bright cherry and wild mountain raspberry with the addition of Malbec offering blueberry joined by notes of vanilla, cassis, creamy chocolate caramel and oak spice.
The Hess Allomi Vyd Cabernet is a consistent, top performer; exhibits black fruit and savory oak; fine, sweet tannins; and a fine, long finish
The Hess Collection Chardonnay shows a nice mix of ripe, core fruits and sweet oak flavors; nicely textured on the palate.
Wine built to enjoy right now, or to explore a bit further down the road as it gains even greater complexity.