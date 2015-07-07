Hess Select
Winemaker's Treo Blend
750 ml
California. A blend of Syrah, Merlot and Petite Sirah with aromas of plum, wild cherry, vanilla and black currant jam. 13.5% ABV
California. A blend of Syrah, Merlot and Petite Sirah with aromas of plum, wild cherry, vanilla and black currant jam. 13.5% ABV
California. Ripe plum and raspberry with flavors of caramel and tobacco. 13.9% ABV
Shows real character in the ripe citrus, melon and lemongrass flavors, dryness and crisp acidity. 13.5% ABV
Monterey. Aromas of green apple, lime and pineapple with touches of nougat and caramel. 13.4% ABV
If you like big Cabernets, you will love this wine; ripe black fruit with loads of tannins; slightly closed now; should develop well; on the palate there's a core of sweet blackberry and cherry fruit.
This rye IPA has over a pound per barrel of Sterling and Chinook hops. Its earthy and spicy notes from the hops and the rye malt are complemented by the floral aromatics, resulting in a delicious IPA
This rye IPA has over a pound per barrel of Sterling and Chinook hops. Its earthy and spicy notes from the hops and the rye malt are complemented by the floral aromatics, resulting in a delicious IPA
92 PTS WINE & SPIRITS. Rustic in the best sense, this has the deep, resinous herb scent that's made Mendocino so famous. The tannins lend grit to the palate along with layers of flavor.
This red blend brings all the roar of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Petite Sirah. Finishes with smooth and round tannins.
California. Fruity aromas and flavors of ripe plum, raspberry with an earthy and dry finish. 14.1% ABV
Fruit-forward Malbec that has pleasant aromas of raspberry, cherry and pomegranate. 13.5% ABV
The Hess Allomi Vyd Cabernet is a consistent, top performer; exhibits black fruit and savory oak; fine, sweet tannins; and a fine, long finish
This San Diego-style IPA is bone dry, hop-forward, and light in color. Recipe changes with every batch.
The Hess Collection Chardonnay shows a nice mix of ripe, core fruits and sweet oak flavors; nicely textured on the palate.
This IPA flexes by being a great San Diego style IPA but then blending it with tons of sweet, tart grapefruit. Alongside the citrusy zest, are hops, which altogether gives you an incredibly refreshing and tasty IPA.
Steel Beach is a crisp, light-bodied, refreshing Lager named for the legendary Uncle Sam-sponsored beer-days aboard Navy vessels. Pilsner malt, American hops, and lager yeast all go into this beer.
This Double IPA is spicy, crisp, and extremely drinkable. Loads of Sterling and Chinook hops get put in the kettle and hopback.
This Cream Ale is a twist on the Vienna-style, smooth and creamy, malt-forwards ales with hints of chocolate and vanilla. Balanced by Noble hops.
This German-style Kolsch is crisp and authentic with subtle fruit notes and a clean finish. Sessionable, light straw-colored, and lightly hopped.
This IPA is bursting with hops bringing out the flavors and aromas of a delicious, perfectly brewed IPA.
This Wheat Ale is brewed with California orange blossom honey and California orange peels. Light American wheat beer brewed with spices.
Wine built to enjoy right now, or to explore a bit further down the road as it gains even greater complexity.
89 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. Full-bodied, structured and muscular. Reveals black currants, black cherries and a hint of tapenade.
The Fess Parker Ashley's Vineyard Pinot Noir is an amazing red with lots of bells and whistles. A fully-loaded wine.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '10 Fess Parker Ashley's Chardonnay is fantastically ripe and oaky; just swamps the palate with wave after wave of pineapple jam, tangerine tart, apricot filling.