Heritage Distilling
Brown Sugar Bourbon
750 ml
Bolder, badass version; it's meant to kick your butt a little. Lightly sweet with a punch of warmth. Distinct notes of brown sugar and cinnamon. Raw materials: corn, rye, barley, brown sugar, cinnamon
Bolder, badass version; it's meant to kick your butt a little. Lightly sweet with a punch of warmth. Distinct notes of brown sugar and cinnamon. Raw materials: corn, rye, barley, brown sugar, cinnamon
Inspired by HDC's founding family who broke and rode wild elk. Flavorful notes of orange, clove, honey and pepper. Lingering finish of classic rye with just the right balance of pepper and spice.
2016 Limited Edition Parker's Heritage Collection is a 24-year-old, Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon. The uniqueness of this bottling lies not only in its age, but also in its Bottled-in-Bond designation.
Bordeaux, France. On the nose you will get blackberries, blackcurrants, cherries, elderberry, licorice and spices. This wine will taste fruity and round, spicy, with silky tannins and a long and elegant finish.
Single Barrel Bourbon; Bottled at 122 proof and non-chill filtered. The Bourbon tastes of heavy spice and oak, with a hint of smoke and raisin, followed by a long and dry finish.
Parker's Heritage collection is a series of rare, limited edition American Whiskeys offered as a tribute to sixth-generation Master Distiller Parker Beam for his 50+ years of distilling experience.