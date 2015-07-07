Heritance Sauvignon Blanc '11
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. An absolute jewel of a wine, the bracing, dried-citrus, mineral-like '11 Heritance Sauvignon Blanc is so refreshing and crisp; winemaker Bernard Portet added 12% Roussanne.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. An absolute jewel of a wine, the bracing, dried-citrus, mineral-like '11 Heritance Sauvignon Blanc is so refreshing and crisp; winemaker Bernard Portet added 12% Roussanne.
The Heritance Cabernet is full flavored and rich from start to finish; packs black fruit and oak on the palate.
Bolder, badass version; it's meant to kick your butt a little. Lightly sweet with a punch of warmth. Distinct notes of brown sugar and cinnamon. Raw materials: corn, rye, barley, brown sugar, cinnamon
Inspired by HDC's founding family who broke and rode wild elk. Flavorful notes of orange, clove, honey and pepper. Lingering finish of classic rye with just the right balance of pepper and spice.
2016 Limited Edition Parker's Heritage Collection is a 24-year-old, Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon. The uniqueness of this bottling lies not only in its age, but also in its Bottled-in-Bond designation.
Single Barrel Bourbon; Bottled at 122 proof and non-chill filtered. The Bourbon tastes of heavy spice and oak, with a hint of smoke and raisin, followed by a long and dry finish.
Parker's Heritage collection is a series of rare, limited edition American Whiskeys offered as a tribute to sixth-generation Master Distiller Parker Beam for his 50+ years of distilling experience.