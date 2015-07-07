Hello Kitty Sweet Pink NV
Champagne/Sparkling
375 ml
A sparkler on the light side for fun and adventure, the Hello Kitty Sweet Pink Sparkler is slightly sweet, with notes of raspberry and strawberry on the palate.
BRONZE MEDAL, 2004 LOS ANGELES COUNTY FAIR WINE COMP. An almost plush wine, the easy-going '02 Bella Sera Chardonnay is certainly one of Italy's most crowd-pleasing white wines; chill and enjoy.
A good example of Pinot Grigio, the Bella Sera exhibits straightforward tart citrus flavors with a hint of caramel; a good wine with antipasto dishes.
88 PTS Wilfred Wong, "Firm, full, this is a great wine for a thick, juicy, steak."
Italy. 13% ABV.
Pleasing and fun, the Peter Vella Blush offers tasty, ripe fruit flavors; medium-sweet on the palate; served well-chilled.
The friendliest red table wine on the planet, the Peter Vella Delicious Red is a red wine with no edges or hardness. Soft, engaging and tasty; excellent for sangrias.
NEW! Light cherry flavors, with just a whisper of berries. Great value, compare to any 5 ltr cabernet, & you will see amazing SAVINGS!
Fresh and fruity, this is a very good wine and one that you can leave in the fridge to sip on while you are cooking up a storm. Just slightly sweet, the Peter Vella Chablis exhibits good balance.
A fairly substantial red wine for all occasions; the Peter Vella Burgundy offers a soft yet persistent wine with pleasing flavors.
Up-front and straightforward wild berry character, with hints of baking spices. Intense and generous, plush tannins and good ripeness. 13% ABV
Lovely aromas and floral characteristics. Very dry but the fruit flavors give the impression of sweetness, with a long flavorful finish. 12.5% ABV
Recommended by Dr. Oz, the Cannonau RSV is a dark wine with a mesmerizing bouquet of violets, and a warm, dry palate of harmonious fruit flavors dominated by plum and oak.
A very easy drinking Chardonnay; hints of apple and citrus; crisp, smooth finish; great for parties or everyday wine.
Flavors of raspberry, cherry and chocolate. This enticing blend has a touch of sweetness and a well-structured, smooth and silky finish. 13.2% ABV